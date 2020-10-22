Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,016 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

