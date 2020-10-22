Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,492 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.