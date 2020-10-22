Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. AXA raised its position in Fair Isaac by 394.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

NYSE FICO opened at $431.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.