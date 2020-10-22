Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 267,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

