Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,753 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 43.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

AWI stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

