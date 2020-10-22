Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after buying an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $42,582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

