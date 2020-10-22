Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

