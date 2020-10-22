Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $440,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 79.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after buying an additional 4,538,555 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after buying an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after buying an additional 2,670,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 234.6% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 971,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,399,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

