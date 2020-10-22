Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $44,158,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Catalent by 278.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after buying an additional 571,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 67.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 544,186 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

