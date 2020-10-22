Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

