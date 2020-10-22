Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.