Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

