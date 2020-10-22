Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 34.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 184,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

