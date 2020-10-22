Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $635,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

