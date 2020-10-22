Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 34.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 184,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

NYSE:CB opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

