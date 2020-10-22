Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FMC by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $3,643,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FMC by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

