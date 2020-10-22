Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

