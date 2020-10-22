Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

