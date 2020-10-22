Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,345,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Adobe by 94.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,977,000 after acquiring an additional 280,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 10.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,470 shares of company stock worth $29,839,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

