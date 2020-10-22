Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 573,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.00 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

