Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in State Street by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,151,314 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in State Street by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

