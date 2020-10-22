Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 1,142,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

