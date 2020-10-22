Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,050,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.12.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

