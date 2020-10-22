Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $196.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $206.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.63.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

