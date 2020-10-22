Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 219,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 98.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 162,242 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 456,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

