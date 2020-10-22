Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 53,384 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

