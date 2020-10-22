Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $339.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 7.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

