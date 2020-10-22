NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%.

NETGEAR stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $610,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

