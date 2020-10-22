NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $93,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,304 shares of company stock worth $4,581,997. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.