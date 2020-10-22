NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) versus Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Financial Contrast

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $891.82 million 1.88 -$2.75 million $1.00 23.17 Asure Software $73.15 million 1.85 $30.00 million $0.33 25.91

Asure Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems. NetScout Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asure Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 1.03% 4.24% 2.66% Asure Software 42.74% 1.37% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Asure Software has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Asure Software.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Asure Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

