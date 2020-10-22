Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Up to $247.80

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $247.80, but opened at $258.40. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 1,372,216 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on NETW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Get Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 400.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18.

In related news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £101,850 ($133,067.68). Also, insider Simon Haslam purchased 50,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000.16 ($143,715.91). Insiders acquired a total of 253,462 shares of company stock valued at $89,874,776 in the last 90 days.

About Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.