New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley Securities

Equities researchers at B. Riley Securities started coverage on shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

