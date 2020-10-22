NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXGPY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEXT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.