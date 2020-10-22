NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $266.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $297.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $308.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.51 and its 200-day moving average is $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,311,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

