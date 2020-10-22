NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

NI opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NiSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

