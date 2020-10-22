Noble Midstream Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,002. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.68.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

