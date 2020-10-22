Noble Midstream Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ NBLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,002. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.68.
Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.