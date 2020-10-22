Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK stock opened at €21.86 ($25.72) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.02. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

