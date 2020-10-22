Northcoast Research Lowers IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $56.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

