Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.37.
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8,837.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
