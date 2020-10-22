Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8,837.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

