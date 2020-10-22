Northland Securities Raises Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target to $20.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BCOV stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $472.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth $94,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

