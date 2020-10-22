Northland Securities Raises Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target to $20.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.
BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
BCOV stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $472.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth $94,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
