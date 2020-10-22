nOS Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

