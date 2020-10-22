Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.97. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 7,623 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.39.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

