Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NRIX opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

