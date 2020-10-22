Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.26.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

