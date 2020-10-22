OceanaGold Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James cut shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -17.96.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

