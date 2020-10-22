Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.48. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

