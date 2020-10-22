Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.58 on Monday. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ooma by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 37.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 35.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

