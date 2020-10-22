Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of CSL opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,868,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

