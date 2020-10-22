Oppenheimer Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $74.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEP. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,843 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

