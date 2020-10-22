Oppenheimer Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock worth $27,951,948. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.